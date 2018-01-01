You are here » Home
Creative World Telefilms Ltd.
|BSE: 530345
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE336B01018
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative World Telefilms Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative World Telefilms Ltd
Creative World Telefilms Ltd. (CREATIVEWORLD) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2016
|Sep 2016
|Jun 2016
|Mar 2016
|Dec 2015
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|28.41
|28.41
|28.41
|28.41
|28.41
|Total Promoters
|28.41
|28.41
|28.41
|28.41
|28.41
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|70.82
|70.82
|70.82
|70.82
|70.82
|Indian Public
|63.52
|63.51
|63.51
|63.51
|63.51
|Others
|7.30
|7.31
|7.31
|7.31
|7.31
|Total Non Promoter
|71.59
|71.59
|71.59
|71.59
|71.59
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
