You are here » Home » » Creative World Telefilms Ltd
Creative World Telefilms Ltd.
|BSE: 530345
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE336B01018
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Creative World Telefilms Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Creative World Telefilms Ltd
Creative World Telefilms Ltd. (CREATIVEWORLD) - Net Profit
Net Profit
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Profit (Rs crore)
|HDFC Bank
|1866.70
|13.50
|0.73
|14549.64
|St Bk of India
|252.85
|-0.30
|-0.12
|10484.10
|ICICI Bank
|300.70
|8.00
|2.73
|9801.09
|H D F C
|1854.95
|36.50
|2.01
|7442.64
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|126.25
|-1.80
|-1.41
|6245.76
|Axis Bank
|519.20
|13.85
|2.74
|3679.28
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|1100.60
|15.65
|1.44
|3411.50
|Yes Bank
|311.45
|8.00
|2.64
|3330.10
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|512.50
|15.70
|3.16
|2896.45
|IndusInd Bank
|1733.55
|35.50
|2.09
|2867.89
|Indiabulls Hous.
|1212.75
|12.50
|1.04
|2842.38
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|88.35
|-4.80
|-5.15
|2126.39
|LIC Housing Fin.
|493.00
|9.55
|1.98
|1931.05
|Bajaj Fin.
|1667.00
|15.15
|0.92
|1836.55
|ICICI Pru Life
|385.70
|-5.10
|-1.31
|1682.23
|Indian Bank
|283.25
|5.20
|1.87
|1405.68
|Bank of Baroda
|132.25
|0.75
|0.57
|1383.14
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|94.60
|-0.90
|-0.94
|1324.80
|Shriram Trans.
|1348.10
|9.40
|0.70
|1257.34
|Muthoot Finance
|377.40
|6.25
|1.68
|1179.83
Quick Links for Creative World Telefilms:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices