Creative World Telefilms Ltd.
|BSE: 530345
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE336B01018
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative World Telefilms Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Creative World Telefilms Ltd
Creative World Telefilms Ltd. (CREATIVEWORLD) - Competition
|
|COMPANY
|Last Price
|Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)
|Sales Turnover
|Net Profit
|Total Assets
|HDFC Bank
|1,866.70
|484,175.31
|69,305.96
|14,549.64
|807,130.87
|H D F C
|1,854.95
|310,574.26
|33,112.79
|7,442.64
|323,918.96
|St Bk of India
|252.85
|218,262.65
|175,518.23
|10,484.10
|2,550,731.18
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|1,100.60
|209,714.92
|17,698.93
|3,411.50
|206,139.27
|ICICI Bank
|300.70
|193,220.80
|54,156.28
|9,801.09
|702,710.29
|Axis Bank
|519.20
|133,218.93
|44,542.16
|3,679.28
|575,172.19
|IndusInd Bank
|1,733.55
|104,051.13
|14,405.67
|2,867.89
|169,672.05
|Bajaj Fin.
|1,667.00
|96,344.26
|9,980.69
|1,836.55
|59,697.04
|Shriram Trans.
|1,348.10
|30,585.69
|10,828.82
|1,257.34
|69,617.11
|Bank of Baroda
|132.25
|30,472.38
|42,199.93
|1,383.14
|672,589.85
|Bajaj Holdings
|2,720.15
|30,272.55
|883.29
|538.18
|7,364.55
|LIC Housing Fin.
|493.00
|24,879.25
|14,072.10
|1,931.05
|139,592.20
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|88.35
|23,325.11
|27,011.02
|2,126.39
|247,745.79
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|94.60
|22,946.18
|47,275.99
|1,324.80
|704,314.33
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|1,444.85
|22,584.45
|4,659.55
|718.74
|29,302.77
|GRUH Finance
|551.90
|20,182.98
|1,487.39
|296.65
|13,340.98
|RBL Bank
|465.90
|19,540.78
|3,713.16
|446.05
|46,903.44
|Federal Bank
|94.30
|18,584.17
|8,677.38
|830.79
|112,504.26
|Sundaram Finance
|1,657.75
|18,417.60
|2,443.19
|495.35
|17,901.89
|IDBI Bank
|64.70
|17,096.91
|27,791.37
|-5158.14
|347,465.73
