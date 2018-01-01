You are here » Home » » Creative World Telefilms Ltd
Creative World Telefilms Ltd.
|BSE: 530345
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE336B01018
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Creative World Telefilms Ltd. (CREATIVEWORLD) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Std. Capital Mkt
|1.67
|0.00
|0.67
|0.10
|0.02
|0.15
|11.13
|Charms Inds.
|1.49
|-4.49
|0.61
|0.85
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Minolta Finance
|0.52
|-3.70
|0.52
|0.10
|0.04
|0.13
|4.00
|Devki Leasing
|1.26
|5.00
|0.44
|0.02
|-0.03
|0.00
|-
|Silicon Valley
|0.03
|0.00
|0.39
|0.06
|-0.06
|0.00
|-
|Sunrise Indl.
|5.79
|4.89
|0.29
|0.94
|0.74
|77.86
|0.07
|Stellant Secu.
|3.60
|-1.10
|0.27
|0.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Elcid Investment
|5.35
|4.90
|0.11
|7.87
|7.62
|1536.64
|0.00
|Frontier Capital
|3.72
|1.92
|0.10
|0.61
|0.08
|50.93
|0.07
|Antariksh Indus.
|1.15
|1.77
|0.02
|0.42
|0.01
|3.59
|0.32
