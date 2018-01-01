JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Creative World Telefilms Ltd

Creative World Telefilms Ltd.

BSE: 530345 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE336B01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative World Telefilms Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Creative World Telefilms Ltd

Creative World Telefilms Ltd. (CREATIVEWORLD) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Std. Capital Mkt 1.67 0.00 0.67 0.10 0.02 0.15 11.13
Charms Inds. 1.49 -4.49 0.61 0.85 0.00 0.00 -
Minolta Finance 0.52 -3.70 0.52 0.10 0.04 0.13 4.00
Devki Leasing 1.26 5.00 0.44 0.02 -0.03 0.00 -
Silicon Valley 0.03 0.00 0.39 0.06 -0.06 0.00 -
Sunrise Indl. 5.79 4.89 0.29 0.94 0.74 77.86 0.07
Stellant Secu. 3.60 -1.10 0.27 0.58 0.00 0.00 -
Elcid Investment 5.35 4.90 0.11 7.87 7.62 1536.64 0.00
Frontier Capital 3.72 1.92 0.10 0.61 0.08 50.93 0.07
Antariksh Indus. 1.15 1.77 0.02 0.42 0.01 3.59 0.32

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Creative World Telefilms: