Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.

BSE: 526741 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE406C01025
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd Not listed in NSE

About Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.

Credence Sound & Vision Ltd

Incorporated on 17 May '91, Credence Sound and Vision was promoted by T G Ghooh and A P Sanghavi together with equity participation from Communications Equity Associates. It is engaged in audio and video production and post-production. The process of production / post production in video involves tapeless and tape-based computerised editing of the raw footage, generation and incorporation of spe...> More

Credence Sound & Vision Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2010 Dec 2009 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.12 -
Total Income 0.12 -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit 0.11 -
Net Profit -0.01 0.1 -110
Equity Capital 4.47 4.47 -
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Moving Picture 0.60 3.45 0.79
Khyati Multimed. 0.50 0.00 0.54
Fast Track Ent. 0.58 -1.69 0.45
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 9.13
Banks/FIs 1.92
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.37
Indian Public 64.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.59
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.12
12.00

