Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.
|BSE: 526741
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE406C01025
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Credence Sound & Vision Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Credence Sound & Vision Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.
Incorporated on 17 May '91, Credence Sound and Vision was promoted by T G Ghooh and A P Sanghavi together with equity participation from Communications Equity Associates. It is engaged in audio and video production and post-production. The process of production / post production in video involves tapeless and tape-based computerised editing of the raw footage, generation and incorporation of spe...> More
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2010
|Dec 2009
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.12
|-
|Total Income
|0.12
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|-
|Operating Profit
|0.11
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|0.1
|-110
|Equity Capital
|4.47
|4.47
|-
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Moving Picture
|0.60
|3.45
|0.79
|Khyati Multimed.
|0.50
|0.00
|0.54
|Fast Track Ent.
|0.58
|-1.69
|0.45
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.12
|
|12.00
