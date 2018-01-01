JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Credence Sound & Vision Ltd

Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.

BSE: 526741 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE406C01025
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Filter:

Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2008 2007 2006
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.05 0.01 0.02
Net Cash From Operating Activities 0.21 0.09 0.01
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -0.24 -0.05 -0.02
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.03 0.04 -0.01
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.02 0.05 0.01
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Credence Sound & Vision: