Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.

BSE: 526741 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE406C01025
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2009 2008 2007
Net Sales 0.02 0.08 0.05
Operating Profit 0.20 0.35 0.35
Other Income 0.25 0.37 0.33
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.06
Profit Before Tax 0.13 0.28 0.28
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax 0.13 0.28 0.28
 
Share Capital 4.47 4.47 4.47
Reserves -2.90 -3.03 -3.31
Net Worth 1.57 1.44 1.16
Loans 1.06 1.20 1.44
Gross Block 5.55 5.55 5.56
Investments 0.43 0.51 0.51
Cash 0.02 0.02 0.05
Debtors 0.09 0.02 0.01
Net Working Capital -0.21 -0.34 -0.45
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 1000.00 437.50 700.00
Net Profit Margin (%) 650.00 350.00 560.00
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.03 0.06 0.06
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
