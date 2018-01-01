You are here » Home
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.
|BSE: 526741
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE406C01025
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2009
|2008
|2007
|Net Sales
|0.02
|0.08
|0.05
|Operating Profit
|0.20
|0.35
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.37
|0.33
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|Profit Before Tax
|0.13
|0.28
|0.28
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|0.13
|0.28
|0.28
|Share Capital
|4.47
|4.47
|4.47
|Reserves
|-2.90
|-3.03
|-3.31
|Net Worth
|1.57
|1.44
|1.16
|Loans
|1.06
|1.20
|1.44
|Gross Block
|5.55
|5.55
|5.56
|Investments
|0.43
|0.51
|0.51
|Cash
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|Debtors
|0.09
|0.02
|0.01
|Net Working Capital
|-0.21
|-0.34
|-0.45
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|1000.00
|437.50
|700.00
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|650.00
|350.00
|560.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.03
|0.06
|0.06
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
