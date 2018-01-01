You are here » Home
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.
|BSE: 526741
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE406C01025
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Filter:
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2009
|2008
|2007
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.02
|0.08
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|0.02
|0.08
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.37
|0.33
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.27
|0.45
|0.38
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.07
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.07
|0.10
|0.03
|Operating Profit
|0.20
|0.35
|0.35
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Gross Profit
|0.20
|0.35
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|Profit Before Tax
|0.13
|0.28
|0.28
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.13
|0.28
|0.28
