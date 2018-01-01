JUST IN
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.

BSE: 526741 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE406C01025
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2009 2008 2007
Income
Sales Turnover 0.02 0.08 0.05
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.02 0.08 0.05
Other Income 0.25 0.37 0.33
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.27 0.45 0.38
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.02 0.07 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.00 0.01 0.00
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.03 0.02 0.03
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.02 0.00 0.00
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.07 0.10 0.03
Operating Profit 0.20 0.35 0.35
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
Gross Profit 0.20 0.35 0.34
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.06
Profit Before Tax 0.13 0.28 0.28
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.13 0.28 0.28
