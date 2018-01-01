You are here » Home
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.
|BSE: 526741
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE406C01025
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2010
|Sep-2010
|Jun-2010
|Mar-2010
|Dec-2009
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.12
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|0.12
|Expenditure
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Operating Profit
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.11
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|-0.00
|-0.00
|0.01
|-0.00
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|PBT
|-0.01
|-0.02
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.10
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.02
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.10
|EPS (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
