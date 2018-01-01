JUST IN
BSE: 526741 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE406C01025
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2010 Sep-2010 Jun-2010 Mar-2010 Dec-2009
Revenue 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.12
Total Income 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 0.12
Expenditure 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.01
Operating Profit 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.11
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT -0.00 -0.00 0.01 -0.00 0.11
Depreciation 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.01
PBT -0.01 -0.02 0.00 -0.02 0.10
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.01 -0.02 0.00 -0.02 0.10
EPS (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02
