Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.
|BSE: 526741
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE406C01025
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2009
|2008
|2007
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.75
|1.02
|1.44
|Current Ratio
|0.25
|0.23
|0.21
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Inventory turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors turnover ratio
|0.36
|5.33
|5.00
|Interest Coverage ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|29.00
|Operating Margin (%)
|650.00
|437.50
|700.00
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|300.00
|350.00
|560.00
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|1.07
|4.84
|7.00
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|1.34
|6.26
|10.47
