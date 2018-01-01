JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Credence Sound & Vision Ltd

Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.

BSE: 526741 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE406C01025
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Filter:

Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2009 2008 2007
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.75 1.02 1.44
Current Ratio 0.25 0.23 0.21
Asset turnover ratio 0.00 0.01 0.01
Inventory turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors turnover ratio 0.36 5.33 5.00
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 0.00 29.00
Operating Margin (%) 650.00 437.50 700.00
Net Profit Margin (%) 300.00 350.00 560.00
Return on Capital Employed (%) 1.07 4.84 7.00
Return on Net Worth (%) 1.34 6.26 10.47
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Credence Sound & Vision: