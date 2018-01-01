You are here » Home
» » Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.
|BSE: 526741
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE406C01025
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Filter:
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '10
|Dec '09
|Dec '08
|Dec '07
|Dec '06
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|0.07
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.13
|0.16
|0.37
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.13
|0.18
|0.44
|0.02
|Total Expenditure
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|0.06
|0.01
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.12
|0.14
|0.38
|0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Gross Profit
|0.01
|0.12
|0.14
|0.38
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|PBT
|-0.03
|0.07
|0.09
|0.33
|-0.05
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.03
|0.07
|0.09
|0.33
|-0.05
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.09
|0.33
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|4.47
|4.47
|4.47
|4.47
|4.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.02
|0.01
|0.07
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|3.43
|3.43
|4
|3.35
|3.35
|Share Holding (%)
|76.62
|76.62
|89.48
|74.89
|74.89
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|1.04
|1.04
|0.47
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|23.38
|23.38
|10.52
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Credence Sound & Vision: