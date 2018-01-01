You are here » Home
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.
|BSE: 526741
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE406C01025
|
|
|
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Company Information
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Incorporated on 17 May '91, Credence Sound and Vision was promoted by T G Ghooh and A P Sanghavi together with equity participation from Communications Equity Associates. It is engaged in audio and video production and post-production. The process of production / post production in video involves tapeless and tape-based computerised editing of the raw footage, generation and incorporation of spe...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman :
|Ashok Upadhaya
|Director :
|Shivram Meena
|Director :
|Jimmy Pandya
|Managing Director :
|Narendra Mehta
|Director :
|Sudha Shah
|AUDITOR :
|P R Agarwal & Awasthi
|IND NAME :
|Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|Sky Scraper B Building 4/697, Ground Fr Bhulabhai Desai Rd,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400026
|Ph : 91-022-23698333
|WEBSITE :
|E-mail :
