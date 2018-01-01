You are here » Home
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.
|BSE: 526741
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE406C01025
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Company History
Incorporated on 17 May '91, Credence Sound and Vision was promoted by T G Ghooh and A P Sanghavi together with equity participation from Communications Equity Associates. It is engaged in audio and video production and post-production. The process of production / post production in video involves tapeless and tape-based computerised editing of the raw footage, generation and incorporation of special effects, and computer graphics.
The products of the company are utilised by advertising agencies, advertisement / film makers, video software producers, TV producers, satellite channels and foreign film and TV software producers. In Dec.'94, the company came out with a public issue. From a company based in Indonesia and fully owned by the armed forces, it has secured export orders for setting up a financial information service. It has also procured an order from AVS Productions, Mauritius, for producing a TV show for them.
In 1995-96, the company successfully commissioned its first state-of-the art audio and video post production studio at Lower Parel in Bombay. Also, the company has successfully produced an English serial -- Word Power, which is being telecast on the Yes channel.
The company intends to pick up a 40% stake in Shivacom Informatics, a company based in Mauritius which is in the information technology business. In 1995-96, the company earned a foreign exchange of Rs 5.87 cr.
