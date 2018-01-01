JUST IN
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.

BSE: 526741 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE406C01025
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 1
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 526741
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group N.A.
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Kolkata Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange, Delhi Stock Exchange

