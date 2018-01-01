You are here » Home » » Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.
|BSE: 526741
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE406C01025
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
Sky Scraper B Building 4/697
Ground Fr Bhulabhai Desai Rd
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-022-23698333
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Branch
|
11 Ground Floor
Sputnik Building
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Vijay Deep 10th Road
Plot No 102
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-6057987
Phone1 - 91-22-6056111/7650
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - credence@screenmart.com
