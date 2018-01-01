You are here » Home
» » Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.
|BSE: 526741
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE406C01025
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Mar 2010
|Dec 2009
|Sep 2009
|Jun 2009
|Mar 2009
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|9.13
|9.13
|9.13
|9.13
|10.52
|Total Promoters
|9.13
|9.13
|9.13
|9.13
|10.52
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|2.29
|2.29
|2.29
|2.29
|2.29
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|1.92
|1.92
|1.92
|1.92
|1.92
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|Non-Institution
|88.58
|88.58
|88.58
|88.58
|87.19
|Indian Public
|64.99
|65.01
|65.01
|65.02
|63.62
|Others
|23.59
|23.57
|23.57
|23.56
|23.57
|Total Non Promoter
|90.87
|90.87
|90.87
|90.87
|89.48
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
Quick Links for Credence Sound & Vision: