Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.

BSE: 526741 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE406C01025
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd

Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Share Holding

(in %) Mar 2010 Dec 2009 Sep 2009 Jun 2009 Mar 2009
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 9.13 9.13 9.13 9.13 10.52
Total Promoters 9.13 9.13 9.13 9.13 10.52
Non Promoter
Institutions 2.29 2.29 2.29 2.29 2.29
Financial Institutions / Banks 1.92 1.92 1.92 1.92 1.92
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37
Non-Institution 88.58 88.58 88.58 88.58 87.19
Indian Public 64.99 65.01 65.01 65.02 63.62
Others 23.59 23.57 23.57 23.56 23.57
Total Non Promoter 90.87 90.87 90.87 90.87 89.48
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

