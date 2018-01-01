JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Credence Sound & Vision Ltd

Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.

BSE: 526741 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE406C01025
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd

Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Net Profit

Net Profit

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
Zee Entertainmen 575.70 7.25 1.28 1034.00
Sun TV Network 892.25 13.25 1.51 979.41
D B Corp 322.50 -8.55 -2.58 377.31
Jagran Prakashan 163.20 -1.75 -1.06 316.06
Hindustan Media 229.30 -3.45 -1.48 193.60
Dish TV 65.65 -0.90 -1.35 162.69
Eros Intl.Media 173.15 -1.80 -1.03 130.39
T.V. Today Netw. 450.15 1.70 0.38 107.88
TV18 Broadcast 63.75 1.05 1.67 101.46
PVR 1320.95 -1.00 -0.08 92.92
H T Media 86.30 0.10 0.12 61.51
Shemaroo Entert. 514.60 7.05 1.39 61.68
Ent.Network 698.10 7.70 1.12 54.47
UFO Moviez 407.40 -0.85 -0.21 54.31
GTPL Hathway 146.55 -7.00 -4.56 40.09
Zee Media 38.40 0.20 0.52 38.15
Music Broadcast 370.25 -13.55 -3.53 36.66
Inox Leisure 262.45 -5.55 -2.07 30.48
Balaji Telefilms 130.75 3.25 2.55 30.98
Cineline India 77.50 -0.75 -0.96 10.56
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Credence Sound & Vision: