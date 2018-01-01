JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Credence Sound & Vision Ltd

Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.

BSE: 526741 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE406C01025
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Credence Sound & Vision Ltd

Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
P. B. Films 2.48 -4.98 3.58 0.03 -0.26 0.00 -
Sowbhagya Media 2.58 -1.90 2.82 0.68 -0.06 0.00 -
Kohinoor Broad. 0.24 -4.00 2.65 0.02 -0.26 0.00 -
Filmcity Media 0.81 0.00 2.48 0.22 0.01 0.01 81.00
Hathway Bhawani 2.86 -4.67 2.32 1.27 0.07 0.00 -
Gradiente Info. 1.00 4.17 2.29 1.37 0.01 0.10 10.00
Trilogic Digital 0.88 0.00 2.08 21.48 2.17 0.00 -
Vision Corpn. 0.98 3.16 1.96 9.85 0.32 0.14 7.00
Universal Arts 0.79 3.95 0.79 0.01 -0.13 0.00 -
Fast Track Ent. 0.58 -1.69 0.45 0.21 0.00 0.00 -

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Credence Sound & Vision: