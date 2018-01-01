You are here » Home » » Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd.
|BSE: 526741
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE406C01025
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Credence Sound & Vision Ltd
Credence Sound & Vision Ltd. (CREDENCESOUND) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|P. B. Films
|2.48
|-4.98
|3.58
|0.03
|-0.26
|0.00
|-
|Sowbhagya Media
|2.58
|-1.90
|2.82
|0.68
|-0.06
|0.00
|-
|Kohinoor Broad.
|0.24
|-4.00
|2.65
|0.02
|-0.26
|0.00
|-
|Filmcity Media
|0.81
|0.00
|2.48
|0.22
|0.01
|0.01
|81.00
|Hathway Bhawani
|2.86
|-4.67
|2.32
|1.27
|0.07
|0.00
|-
|Gradiente Info.
|1.00
|4.17
|2.29
|1.37
|0.01
|0.10
|10.00
|Trilogic Digital
|0.88
|0.00
|2.08
|21.48
|2.17
|0.00
|-
|Vision Corpn.
|0.98
|3.16
|1.96
|9.85
|0.32
|0.14
|7.00
|Universal Arts
|0.79
|3.95
|0.79
|0.01
|-0.13
|0.00
|-
|Fast Track Ent.
|0.58
|-1.69
|0.45
|0.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-
