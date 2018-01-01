Crescent Leasing Ltd.

Dear Shareholders

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Annual Report along with the AuditedFinancial Statements of Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2017.

In this Annual Report we have disclosed forward-looking information to enableinvestors to comprehend our prospects and take informed investment decisions. We cannotguarantee that the forward looking information will actually be realized; nevertheless webelieve we have been prudent in our assumptions. The achievements of results are subjectto risks uncertainties and even inaccurate assumptions.

Your Company believes in one growth strategy and one management mantra-Providing thebest services in respect of quality infrastructural facilities. In view of present dynamicand competitive economic environment your company operates the company needs tocontinuously strive to achieve the excellence in its performance which has been not onlythe constant demand of our esteemed stakeholders but also their earnest expectationkeeping in regard our past performance. This is the only path to sustain future businessoperations.

Your Company constantly endeavours to look out for and launch such quality of schemesof real estate projects at reasonable costs which shall satisfy the demands of ourprospective customers. It also represents the most effective de-risking strategy for abusiness with finite resources.

In view of these realities we are optimistic of enhancing revenues margin andshareholder value continuously in the coming years.

Sd/-

Raj Kumar Mishra

Managing Director

DIN: 06377032