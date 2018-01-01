JUST IN
Crescent Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 539131 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE767G01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 54.50 0.10
(0.18%)
OPEN

51.00

 HIGH

56.90

 LOW

50.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crescent Leasing Ltd
OPEN 51.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 54.40
VOLUME 25589
52-Week high 298.20
52-Week low 41.25
P/E 21.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 22
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crescent Leasing Ltd. (CRESCENTLEASING) - BULK DEALS

DATE CLIENT NAME EXCHANGE TRANSACTION QUANTITY PRICE
27-02-2018 ADSERVE ADVISORY AND CONSULTANCY SE
RVICES PRIVATE LIMITED 		BSE SELL 43027 54.78
27-02-2018 ADSERVE ADVISORY AND CONSULTANCY SE
RVICES PRIVATE LIMITED 		BSE BUY 4000 62.63
06-03-2017 DATABASE SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY PVT LT
D 		BSE BUY 25000 308.98
28-06-2016 TOPMOST COMMERCIAL PVT LTD BSE BUY 31693 291.19
17-06-2016 GAUTAM GOPIKISHAN MAKHARIA BSE SELL 30000 321.00
17-06-2016 TOPMOST COMMERCIAL PVT LTD BSE BUY 33558 321.11
30-05-2016 TOPMOST COMMERCIAL PVT LTD BSE BUY 22800 319.45
20-05-2016 TOPMOST COMMERCIAL PVT LTD BSE BUY 23500 319.23
10-05-2016 MANDAR VIJAY KHAVILKAR BSE BUY 22500 311.30
30-03-2016 MANDAR VIJAY KHAVILKAR BSE BUY 23100 299.89
22-03-2016 MANDAR VIJAY KHAVILKAR BSE BUY 36350 300.72

