Crescent Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 539131
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE767G01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|54.50
|
0.10
(0.18%)
|
OPEN
51.00
|
HIGH
56.90
|
LOW
50.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crescent Leasing Ltd
|OPEN
|51.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.40
|VOLUME
|25589
|52-Week high
|298.20
|52-Week low
|41.25
|P/E
|21.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|51.00
|CLOSE
|54.40
|VOLUME
|25589
|52-Week high
|298.20
|52-Week low
|41.25
|P/E
|21.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Crescent Leasing Ltd. (CRESCENTLEASING) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|4.07
|4.07
|4.07
|Reserves
|0.49
|0.42
|0.38
|Total Shareholders Funds
|4.56
|4.49
|4.45
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|4.65
|6.77
|7.08
|Total Debt
|4.65
|6.77
|7.08
|Total Liabilities
|9.21
|11.26
|11.53
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|4.37
|2.61
|1.20
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.16
|0.13
|0.21
|Cash and Bank
|0.20
|0.14
|0.03
|Loans and Advances
|5.55
|8.78
|10.55
|Total Current Assets
|5.91
|9.05
|10.79
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.96
|0.30
|0.32
|Provisions
|0.12
|0.11
|0.14
|Net Current Assets
|4.83
|8.64
|10.33
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|9.20
|11.26
|11.53
