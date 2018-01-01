JUST IN
Crescent Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 539131 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE767G01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 54.50 0.10
(0.18%)
51.00

56.90

50.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crescent Leasing Ltd
Crescent Leasing Ltd. (CRESCENTLEASING) - Financial Overview

Figures in () Crore 2017 2016 2015
Total Interest income 0.58 0.62 1.01
Net interest income 0.23 0.17 0.37
Non-interest income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating income 0.23 0.17 0.37
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax 0.10 0.05 0.22
Tax 0.03 0.02 0.07
Profit After Tax 0.07 0.03 0.15
 
Share Capital 4.07 4.07 4.07
Reserves 0.49 0.42 0.38
Net Worth 4.56 4.49 4.45
Deposits 4.65 6.77 7.08
Borrowings 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 4.37 2.61 1.20
Advances 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors 0.16 0.13 0.21
