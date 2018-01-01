You are here » Home » » Crescent Leasing Ltd
Crescent Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 539131
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE767G01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|54.50
|
0.10
(0.18%)
|
OPEN
51.00
|
HIGH
56.90
|
LOW
50.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crescent Leasing Ltd
|OPEN
|51.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.40
|VOLUME
|25589
|52-Week high
|298.20
|52-Week low
|41.25
|P/E
|21.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Crescent Leasing Ltd. (CRESCENTLEASING) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Interest earned
|0.58
|0.62
|1.01
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.58
|0.62
|1.01
|Interest Expended
|0.35
|0.45
|0.64
|Employee Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.08
|0.07
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating expenses
|0.13
|0.12
|0.15
|Provisions & contigencies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.13
|0.12
|0.15
|Net Profit for the year
|0.07
|0.03
|0.15
|Prior year adjustments
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit brought forward
|0.34
|0.31
|0.19
|Total
|0.40
|0.34
|0.34
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|0.40
|0.34
|0.31
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|0.17
|0.09
|0.37
|Book Value
|11.19
|11.02
|10.94
