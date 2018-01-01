You are here » Home » » Crescent Leasing Ltd
Crescent Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 539131
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE767G01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|54.50
|
0.10
(0.18%)
|
OPEN
51.00
|
HIGH
56.90
|
LOW
50.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crescent Leasing Ltd
|OPEN
|51.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.40
|VOLUME
|25589
|52-Week high
|298.20
|52-Week low
|41.25
|P/E
|21.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|51.00
|CLOSE
|54.40
|VOLUME
|25589
|52-Week high
|298.20
|52-Week low
|41.25
|P/E
|21.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crescent Leasing Ltd. (CRESCENTLEASING) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|47.09
|0.15
|0.40
|0.19
|0.38
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|0.04
|0.02
|Total Income
|47.09
|0.18
|0.40
|0.23
|0.40
|Total Expenditure
|46.39
|0.08
|0.05
|0.06
|0.06
|Operating Profit
|0.70
|0.10
|0.35
|0.16
|0.34
|Interest
|0.10
|0.06
|0.30
|0.22
|0.23
|Gross Profit
|0.60
|0.05
|0.05
|-0.06
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.59
|0.04
|0.05
|-0.06
|0.11
|Tax
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.03
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.59
|0.01
|0.05
|-0.04
|0.08
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.59
|0.01
|0.05
|-0.04
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|4.07
|4.07
|4.07
|4.07
|4.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|1.45
|0.03
|0.13
|0.00
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.35
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|87.29
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.05
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.71
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
