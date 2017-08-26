Crescent Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 539131
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE767G01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|54.50
|
0.10
(0.18%)
|
OPEN
51.00
|
HIGH
56.90
|
LOW
50.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Crescent Leasing Ltd. (CRESCENTLEASING) - Announcements
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Un-Audited Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
09/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
09/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
08/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
04/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Updates
29/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Half Year Ended September 30 2017
14/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
14/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Closure of Trading Window
07/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Board Meeting On November 14 2017 For Consideration Of Q-II Results
07/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Revised Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended June 2017
26/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Revised Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended June 2017
26/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Compliance Certificate U/R 7(3) For The Period Ended 30Th September 2017
14/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Revised E-Voting Result And Scrutinizers Report
14/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Submission Of Report U/R 13(3) Of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 For QE 30Th September 2017
12/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Scrutinizers Report
25/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Outcome of AGM
23/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd AGM On 23Rd September 2017
05/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd AGM On 23Rd September 2017
31/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM
29/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crescent Leasing Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
26/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
