Crescent Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 539131 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE767G01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 54.50 0.10
(0.18%)
OPEN

51.00

 HIGH

56.90

 LOW

50.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crescent Leasing Ltd
Crescent Leasing Ltd. (CRESCENTLEASING) - Market Capital

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
HDFC Bank 1866.70 0.73 2014.00 1394.00 484175.31
H D F C 1854.95 2.01 1982.00 1369.00 310574.26
St Bk of India 252.85 -0.12 351.50 241.25 218262.65
Kotak Mah. Bank 1100.60 1.44 1132.50 825.35 209714.92
ICICI Bank 300.70 2.73 365.65 240.73 193220.80
Axis Bank 519.20 2.74 627.50 447.80 133218.93
IndusInd Bank 1733.55 2.09 1818.00 1345.05 104051.13
Bajaj Fin. 1667.00 0.92 1989.00 1082.60 96344.26
HDFC Stand. Life 430.55 1.22 493.75 307.65 86606.86
Bajaj Finserv 5037.85 1.41 5835.00 3790.05 80172.34
Yes Bank 311.45 2.64 383.25 275.15 71716.03
SBI Life Insuran 674.15 0.69 738.00 628.50 67415.00
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 -1.31 507.90 361.75 55366.85
Indiabulls Hous. 1212.75 1.04 1439.40 848.00 51729.85
Aditya Birla Cap 153.00 -0.33 264.00 152.00 33673.92
L&T Fin.Holdings 162.40 1.50 213.60 116.50 31385.91
Shriram Trans. 1348.10 0.70 1543.45 897.55 30585.69
Bank of Baroda 132.25 0.57 206.60 128.20 30472.38
Bajaj Holdings 2720.15 0.38 3035.75 2020.00 30272.55
IIFL Holdings 846.75 4.79 864.95 359.19 26973.22
