Crescent Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 539131 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE767G01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 54.50 0.10
(0.18%)
OPEN

51.00

 HIGH

56.90

 LOW

50.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crescent Leasing Ltd
OPEN 51.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 54.40
VOLUME 25589
52-Week high 298.20
52-Week low 41.25
P/E 21.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 22
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crescent Leasing Ltd. (CRESCENTLEASING) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
HDFC Bank 1866.70 13.50 0.73 14549.64
St Bk of India 252.85 -0.30 -0.12 10484.10
ICICI Bank 300.70 8.00 2.73 9801.09
H D F C 1854.95 36.50 2.01 7442.64
Rural Elec.Corp. 126.25 -1.80 -1.41 6245.76
Axis Bank 519.20 13.85 2.74 3679.28
Kotak Mah. Bank 1100.60 15.65 1.44 3411.50
Yes Bank 311.45 8.00 2.64 3330.10
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 512.50 15.70 3.16 2896.45
IndusInd Bank 1733.55 35.50 2.09 2867.89
Indiabulls Hous. 1212.75 12.50 1.04 2842.38
Power Fin.Corpn. 88.35 -4.80 -5.15 2126.39
LIC Housing Fin. 493.00 9.55 1.98 1931.05
Bajaj Fin. 1667.00 15.15 0.92 1836.55
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 -5.10 -1.31 1682.23
Indian Bank 283.25 5.20 1.87 1405.68
Bank of Baroda 132.25 0.75 0.57 1383.14
Punjab Natl.Bank 94.60 -0.90 -0.94 1324.80
Shriram Trans. 1348.10 9.40 0.70 1257.34
Muthoot Finance 377.40 6.25 1.68 1179.83
