Crescent Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 539131 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE767G01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 54.50 0.10
(0.18%)
OPEN

51.00

 HIGH

56.90

 LOW

50.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crescent Leasing Ltd
Crescent Leasing Ltd. (CRESCENTLEASING) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Roselabs Fin. 24.40 4.95 24.40 2.71 -0.22 0.00 -
Zenith Capitals 127.00 -0.31 24.38 0.02 -0.01 0.00 -
AD Manum Finance 32.50 -0.91 24.38 3.88 0.44 1.55 20.97
ISL Consulting 20.20 4.94 24.24 9.88 1.22 1.28 15.78
Sharp Investment 1.00 0.00 24.21 0.06 0.01 0.00 -
Khandwala Sec. 20.00 3.63 23.88 1.19 0.03 0.01 2000.00
Goyal Associates 5.01 -4.93 23.50 0.01 0.00 0.00 -
Aagam Capital 46.50 -0.85 23.25 0.04 0.03 0.16 290.63
A R C Finance 4.46 -1.98 22.52 1.19 0.12 0.00 -
Haryana Capfin 43.00 -4.44 22.40 0.17 0.04 3.13 13.74
Crescent Leasing 54.50 0.18 22.18 24.42 0.34 2.56 21.29
Capital Trade Lk 4.33 -1.81 22.08 0.88 0.39 0.19 22.79
Tilak Ventures 1.69 -4.52 21.72 0.40 0.56 0.17 9.94
Wagend Infra 4.56 -1.94 21.50 0.01 0.05 0.02 228.00
NCl Res. & Finl. 1.47 -2.00 21.38 0.25 -0.58 0.12 12.25
Alacrity Sec. 10.00 1.52 21.08 4.80 -1.40 0.23 43.48
Unno Industries 0.49 0.00 20.89 0.22 0.04 0.00 -
Ashika Credit 28.80 1.95 20.13 3.84 1.38 0.84 34.29
B N Rathi Sec. 39.55 1.28 19.93 6.25 0.50 4.13 9.58
Vertex Secur. 2.60 2.36 19.24 1.70 0.15 0.08 32.50

