Crescent Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 539131
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE767G01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|54.50
|
0.10
(0.18%)
|
OPEN
51.00
|
HIGH
56.90
|
LOW
50.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crescent Leasing Ltd
|OPEN
|51.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.40
|VOLUME
|25589
|52-Week high
|298.20
|52-Week low
|41.25
|P/E
|21.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|51.00
|CLOSE
|54.40
|VOLUME
|25589
|52-Week high
|298.20
|52-Week low
|41.25
|P/E
|21.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crescent Leasing Ltd. (CRESCENTLEASING) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Roselabs Fin.
|24.40
|4.95
|24.40
|2.71
|-0.22
|0.00
|-
|Zenith Capitals
|127.00
|-0.31
|24.38
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.00
|-
|AD Manum Finance
|32.50
|-0.91
|24.38
|3.88
|0.44
|1.55
|20.97
|ISL Consulting
|20.20
|4.94
|24.24
|9.88
|1.22
|1.28
|15.78
|Sharp Investment
|1.00
|0.00
|24.21
|0.06
|0.01
|0.00
|-
|Khandwala Sec.
|20.00
|3.63
|23.88
|1.19
|0.03
|0.01
|2000.00
|Goyal Associates
|5.01
|-4.93
|23.50
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Aagam Capital
|46.50
|-0.85
|23.25
|0.04
|0.03
|0.16
|290.63
|A R C Finance
|4.46
|-1.98
|22.52
|1.19
|0.12
|0.00
|-
|Haryana Capfin
|43.00
|-4.44
|22.40
|0.17
|0.04
|3.13
|13.74
|Crescent Leasing
|54.50
|0.18
|22.18
|24.42
|0.34
|2.56
|21.29
|Capital Trade Lk
|4.33
|-1.81
|22.08
|0.88
|0.39
|0.19
|22.79
|Tilak Ventures
|1.69
|-4.52
|21.72
|0.40
|0.56
|0.17
|9.94
|Wagend Infra
|4.56
|-1.94
|21.50
|0.01
|0.05
|0.02
|228.00
|NCl Res. & Finl.
|1.47
|-2.00
|21.38
|0.25
|-0.58
|0.12
|12.25
|Alacrity Sec.
|10.00
|1.52
|21.08
|4.80
|-1.40
|0.23
|43.48
|Unno Industries
|0.49
|0.00
|20.89
|0.22
|0.04
|0.00
|-
|Ashika Credit
|28.80
|1.95
|20.13
|3.84
|1.38
|0.84
|34.29
|B N Rathi Sec.
|39.55
|1.28
|19.93
|6.25
|0.50
|4.13
|9.58
|Vertex Secur.
|2.60
|2.36
|19.24
|1.70
|0.15
|0.08
|32.50
