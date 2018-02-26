JUST IN
Crescent Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 539131 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE767G01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 54.50 0.10
(0.18%)
OPEN

51.00

 HIGH

56.90

 LOW

50.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crescent Leasing Ltd
OPEN 51.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 54.40
VOLUME 25589
52-Week high 298.20
52-Week low 41.25
P/E 21.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 22
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crescent Leasing Ltd. (CRESCENTLEASING) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 51.00 56.90 50.60 54.50 25589 171
09-03-2018 49.60 54.75 49.60 54.40 10708 84
08-03-2018 52.00 55.00 49.00 50.05 3400 52
07-03-2018 55.00 55.00 50.75 51.95 4608 53
06-03-2018 51.00 56.50 49.00 54.70 36502 230
05-03-2018 50.00 54.90 46.05 53.95 34878 276
01-03-2018 51.40 54.00 45.25 51.15 19149 184
28-02-2018 47.90 54.95 41.25 53.25 38833 394
27-02-2018 59.15 64.00 48.70 48.90 108724 589
26-02-2018 69.00 69.00 55.00 60.85 62570 378
23-02-2018 60.00 67.80 54.25 65.50 59646 294
22-02-2018 58.05 63.75 56.10 61.10 23021 48
21-02-2018 62.60 62.75 59.00 61.60 8810 28
20-02-2018 67.90 68.00 57.10 60.50 20350 77
19-02-2018 65.90 65.95 60.00 62.30 18652 74
16-02-2018 63.60 69.75 56.20 63.60 25716 161
15-02-2018 68.00 72.00 58.00 61.30 28116 114
12-02-2018 62.00 63.80 60.00 63.80 11999 105
09-02-2018 55.00 64.95 49.65 53.20 91481 513
08-02-2018 66.00 66.00 61.35 62.05 5655 61
