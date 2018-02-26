You are here » Home
» » Crescent Leasing Ltd
Crescent Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 539131
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE767G01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
54.50
|
0.10
(0.18%)
|
OPEN
51.00
|
HIGH
56.90
|
LOW
50.60
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crescent Leasing Ltd
|OPEN
|51.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.40
|VOLUME
|25589
|52-Week high
|298.20
|52-Week low
|41.25
|P/E
|21.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|21.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|51.00
|CLOSE
|54.40
|VOLUME
|25589
|52-Week high
|298.20
|52-Week low
|41.25
|P/E
|21.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|21.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22.18
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Crescent Leasing Ltd. (CRESCENTLEASING) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|51.00
|56.90
|50.60
|54.50
|25589
|171
|09-03-2018
|49.60
|54.75
|49.60
|54.40
|10708
|84
|08-03-2018
|52.00
|55.00
|49.00
|50.05
|3400
|52
|07-03-2018
|55.00
|55.00
|50.75
|51.95
|4608
|53
|06-03-2018
|51.00
|56.50
|49.00
|54.70
|36502
|230
|05-03-2018
|50.00
|54.90
|46.05
|53.95
|34878
|276
|01-03-2018
|51.40
|54.00
|45.25
|51.15
|19149
|184
|28-02-2018
|47.90
|54.95
|41.25
|53.25
|38833
|394
|27-02-2018
|59.15
|64.00
|48.70
|48.90
|108724
|589
|26-02-2018
|69.00
|69.00
|55.00
|60.85
|62570
|378
|23-02-2018
|60.00
|67.80
|54.25
|65.50
|59646
|294
|22-02-2018
|58.05
|63.75
|56.10
|61.10
|23021
|48
|21-02-2018
|62.60
|62.75
|59.00
|61.60
|8810
|28
|20-02-2018
|67.90
|68.00
|57.10
|60.50
|20350
|77
|19-02-2018
|65.90
|65.95
|60.00
|62.30
|18652
|74
|16-02-2018
|63.60
|69.75
|56.20
|63.60
|25716
|161
|15-02-2018
|68.00
|72.00
|58.00
|61.30
|28116
|114
|12-02-2018
|62.00
|63.80
|60.00
|63.80
|11999
|105
|09-02-2018
|55.00
|64.95
|49.65
|53.20
|91481
|513
|08-02-2018
|66.00
|66.00
|61.35
|62.05
|5655
|61
Quick Links for Crescent Leasing:
Back to Top