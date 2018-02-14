You are here » Home
» Company
» Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 512379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716D01033
|
BSE
LIVE
15:40 | 21 Feb
|
2.65
|
0.05
(1.92%)
|
OPEN
2.65
|
HIGH
2.65
|
LOW
2.65
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.65
|CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80.45
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Cressanda Solutions is engaged in financial activities till last year has stopped the financing business and started software development and information technology activities. During the year the company has also acquired three major software and information technology companies and those companies where also become subsidiary of Cressanda Commecial & Financing Limited.The reason for diverficatio...> More
Cressanda Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Cressanda Solutions Ltd - Financial Results
Cressanda Solutions Ltd - Peer Group
Cressanda Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Cressanda Solutions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.39%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.09%
|-0.36%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.11%
|1.48%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.50%
|4.86%
|1 Year
|-10.17%
|NA
|17.21%
|16.70%
|3 Year
|-74.47%
|NA
|17.27%
|18.96%
Cressanda Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.65
|
|2.65
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.65
|Month Low/High
|2.65
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.60
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.46
|
|65.00
Quick Links for Cressanda Solutions: