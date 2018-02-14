JUST IN
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716D01033
BSE LIVE 15:40 | 21 Feb 2.65 0.05
(1.92%)
OPEN

2.65

 HIGH

2.65

 LOW

2.65
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cressanda Solutions Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

Cressanda Solutions Ltd

Cressanda Solutions is engaged in financial activities till last year has stopped the financing business and started software development and information technology activities. During the year the company has also acquired three major software and information technology companies and those companies where also become subsidiary of Cressanda Commecial & Financing Limited.The reason for diverficatio...> More

Cressanda Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   80
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cressanda Solutions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Operating Profit -0.03 -
Net Profit -0.03 -
Equity Capital 30.36 30.36 -
Cressanda Solutions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GSS Info. 55.45 -0.89 93.93
Atishay 84.50 -0.82 92.78
MPS Infotecnics 0.23 0.00 86.81
Cressanda Solns. 2.65 1.92 80.45
FCS Software 0.46 -4.17 78.64
Vedavaag Systems 49.15 -0.81 78.35
Palred Technolog 76.95 4.34 74.87
Cressanda Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.14
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 5.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 64.71
Cressanda Solutions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.54% -0.39%
1 Month NA NA -1.09% -0.36%
3 Month NA NA 2.11% 1.48%
6 Month NA NA 5.50% 4.86%
1 Year -10.17% NA 17.21% 16.70%
3 Year -74.47% NA 17.27% 18.96%

Cressanda Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.65
2.65
Week Low/High 0.00
2.65
Month Low/High 2.65
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.60
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.46
65.00

