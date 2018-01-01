JUST IN
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716D01033
BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb 2.65 0.05
(1.92%)
OPEN

2.65

 HIGH

2.65

 LOW

2.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cressanda Solutions Ltd
OPEN 2.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 3.00
52-Week low 2.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.10 0.23 0.18
Net Cash From Operating Activities -0.03 -0.13 0.05
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.03 0.00 0.00
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.00 -0.13 0.05
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.10 0.10 0.23
