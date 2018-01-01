JUST IN
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716D01033
BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb 2.65 0.05
(1.92%)
OPEN

2.65

 HIGH

2.65

 LOW

2.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
20-09-2017 Book Closure 23-09-2017 29-09-2017 Annual General Meeting
22-09-2016 Book Closure 23-09-2016 30-09-2016 A.G.M.
30-09-2015 Book Closure 23-09-2015 30-09-2015 A.G.M.
08-09-2014 Book Closure 22-09-2014 29-09-2014 A.G.M.
31-12-2013 Book Closure 15-01-2014 Stock Split from Rs.10/- to Re.l/-
26-08-2013 Book Closure 30-08-2013 07-09-2013 A.G.M.
11-02-2013 Book Closure 20-02-2013 Scheme of Arrangement - Reduction of Capital & Consolidation of Shares
15-06-2012 Book Closure 23-07-2012 27-07-2012 A.G.M.
13-07-2011 Book Closure 28-07-2011 05-08-2011 A.G.M.
27-08-2010 Book Closure 25-09-2010 30-09-2010 A.G.M.

