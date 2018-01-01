You are here » Home
» » Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 512379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716D01033
|
BSE
15:40 | 21 Feb
|
2.65
|
0.05
(1.92%)
|
OPEN
2.65
|
HIGH
2.65
|
LOW
2.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cressanda Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|2.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.65
|CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80.45
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|20-09-2017
|Book Closure
|23-09-2017
|29-09-2017
|Annual General Meeting
|22-09-2016
|Book Closure
|23-09-2016
|30-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|30-09-2015
|Book Closure
|23-09-2015
|30-09-2015
|A.G.M.
|08-09-2014
|Book Closure
|22-09-2014
|29-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|31-12-2013
|Book Closure
|15-01-2014
|
|Stock Split from Rs.10/- to Re.l/-
|26-08-2013
|Book Closure
|30-08-2013
|07-09-2013
|A.G.M.
|11-02-2013
|Book Closure
|20-02-2013
|
|Scheme of Arrangement - Reduction of Capital & Consolidation of Shares
|15-06-2012
|Book Closure
|23-07-2012
|27-07-2012
|A.G.M.
|13-07-2011
|Book Closure
|28-07-2011
|05-08-2011
|A.G.M.
|27-08-2010
|Book Closure
|25-09-2010
|30-09-2010
|A.G.M.
Quick Links for Cressanda Solutions: