Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 512379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716D01033
|
BSE
15:40 | 21 Feb
|
2.65
|
0.05
(1.92%)
|
OPEN
2.65
|
HIGH
2.65
|
LOW
2.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cressanda Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|2.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.65
|CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|14-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-11-2017
|Board Meeting
|Intimation for Board Meeting dated 14th November 2017Intimation of Closu...
|30-07-2017
|Board Meeting
|Board Meeting will be held on 30th May 2017 to Consider Audited Financia...
|13-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|Cressanda Solutions Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Di...
|14-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Cressanda Solutions Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Di...
|27-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Cressanda Solutions Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Di...
|13-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01-07-2013
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split To approve the split of Equity Shares of the Company.Cressan...
|30-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31-01-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Quick Links for Cressanda Solutions: