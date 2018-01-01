JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Cressanda Solutions Ltd

Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716D01033
BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb 2.65 0.05
(1.92%)
OPEN

2.65

 HIGH

2.65

 LOW

2.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 3.00
52-Week low 2.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.65
CLOSE 2.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 3.00
52-Week low 2.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE RECORD DATE EX-BONUS DATE Ratio
No record found.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Cressanda Solutions: