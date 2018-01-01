You are here » Home
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 512379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716D01033
|
BSE
15:40 | 21 Feb
|
2.65
|
0.05
(1.92%)
|
OPEN
2.65
|
HIGH
2.65
|
LOW
2.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cressanda Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|2.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.65
|CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|30.36
|30.36
|30.36
|Reserves
|-6.00
|-1.07
|-0.65
|Total Shareholders Funds
|24.36
|29.29
|29.71
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Debt
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Liabilities
|24.36
|29.29
|29.71
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.00
|0.07
|0.07
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|0.10
|0.10
|0.23
|Loans and Advances
|24.29
|29.18
|29.54
|Total Current Assets
|24.39
|29.28
|29.77
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.04
|0.01
|0.10
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Current Assets
|24.35
|29.27
|29.67
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|24.35
|29.29
|29.70
