JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Cressanda Solutions Ltd

Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716D01033
BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb 2.65 0.05
(1.92%)
OPEN

2.65

 HIGH

2.65

 LOW

2.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 3.00
52-Week low 2.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.65
CLOSE 2.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 3.00
52-Week low 2.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 30.36 30.36 30.36
Reserves -6.00 -1.07 -0.65
Total Shareholders Funds 24.36 29.29 29.71
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Debt 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Liabilities 24.36 29.29 29.71
Application of Funds
Gross Block 0.00 0.07 0.07
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash and Bank 0.10 0.10 0.23
Loans and Advances 24.29 29.18 29.54
Total Current Assets 24.39 29.28 29.77
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.04 0.01 0.10
Provisions 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Current Assets 24.35 29.27 29.67
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 24.35 29.29 29.70
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Cressanda Solutions: