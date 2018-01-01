You are here » Home
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 512379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716D01033
|
BSE
15:40 | 21 Feb
|
2.65
|
0.05
(1.92%)
|
OPEN
2.65
|
HIGH
2.65
|
LOW
2.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cressanda Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|2.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.65
|CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|-4.94
|-0.16
|-0.12
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.03
|0.17
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Profit Before Tax
|-4.94
|-0.17
|-0.15
|Tax
|0.00
|0.25
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|-4.94
|-0.42
|-0.15
|
|Share Capital
|30.36
|30.36
|30.36
|Reserves
|-6.00
|-1.07
|-0.65
|Net Worth
|24.36
|29.29
|29.71
|Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Block
|0.00
|0.07
|0.07
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash
|0.10
|0.10
|0.23
|Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Working Capital
|24.35
|29.27
|29.67
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
