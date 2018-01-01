JUST IN
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716D01033
BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb 2.65 0.05
(1.92%)
2.65

2.65

2.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Profit -4.94 -0.16 -0.12
Other Income 0.22 0.03 0.17
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.01
Profit Before Tax -4.94 -0.17 -0.15
Tax 0.00 0.25 0.00
Profit After Tax -4.94 -0.42 -0.15
 
Share Capital 30.36 30.36 30.36
Reserves -6.00 -1.07 -0.65
Net Worth 24.36 29.29 29.71
Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Block 0.00 0.07 0.07
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash 0.10 0.10 0.23
Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Working Capital 24.35 29.27 29.67
 
Operating Profit Margin (%)
Net Profit Margin (%)
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
