You are here » Home
» » Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 512379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716D01033
|
BSE
15:40 | 21 Feb
|
2.65
|
0.05
(1.92%)
|
OPEN
2.65
|
HIGH
2.65
|
LOW
2.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cressanda Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|2.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.65
|CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80.45
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.03
|0.17
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.22
|0.03
|0.17
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.12
|0.08
|0.16
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|5.00
|0.05
|0.08
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|5.16
|0.18
|0.29
|Operating Profit
|-4.94
|-0.16
|-0.12
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Gross Profit
|-4.94
|-0.16
|-0.14
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Profit Before Tax
|-4.94
|-0.17
|-0.15
|Tax
|0.00
|0.25
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-4.94
|-0.42
|-0.15
Quick Links for Cressanda Solutions: