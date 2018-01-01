JUST IN
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716D01033
BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb 2.65 0.05
(1.92%)
OPEN

2.65

 HIGH

2.65

 LOW

2.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
OPEN 2.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 3.00
52-Week low 2.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.22 0.03 0.17
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.22 0.03 0.17
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.04 0.05 0.04
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.01
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.12 0.08 0.16
Miscellaneous Expenses 5.00 0.05 0.08
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 5.16 0.18 0.29
Operating Profit -4.94 -0.16 -0.12
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.02
Gross Profit -4.94 -0.16 -0.14
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.01
Profit Before Tax -4.94 -0.17 -0.15
Tax 0.00 0.25 0.00
Net Profit -4.94 -0.42 -0.15
