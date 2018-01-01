JUST IN
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716D01033
BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb 2.65 0.05
(1.92%)
OPEN

2.65

 HIGH

2.65

 LOW

2.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Ratio 4.22 3.73 0.02
Asset turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Inventory turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 0.00 -6.50
Operating Margin (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
