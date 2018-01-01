You are here » Home
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 512379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716D01033
|
BSE
15:40 | 21 Feb
|
2.65
|
0.05
(1.92%)
|
OPEN
2.65
|
HIGH
2.65
|
LOW
2.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cressanda Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|2.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.65
|CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80.45
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Ratio
|4.22
|3.73
|0.02
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Inventory turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest Coverage ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.50
|Operating Margin (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
