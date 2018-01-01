JUST IN
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716D01033
BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb 2.65 0.05
(1.92%)
OPEN

2.65

 HIGH

2.65

 LOW

2.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.02 0.16 0.07 -0.14 0.16
Total Income 0.02 0.16 0.07 -0.14 0.16
Total Expenditure 0.06 5.11 0.05 0.12 0.07
Operating Profit -0.05 -4.96 0.02 -0.26 0.10
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.05 -4.96 0.02 -0.26 0.10
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT -0.05 -4.95 0.02 -0.27 0.10
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.25 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.05 -4.95 0.02 -0.52 0.10
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.05 -4.95 0.02 -0.52 0.10
Equity Share Capital 30.36 30.36 30.36 30.36 30.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.65
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 2.12 0 21.21 21.21
Share Holding (%) 0.00 69.86 0.00 69.86 69.86
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 9.15 0 9.15 9.15
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 100.00 0.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 30.14 0.00 30.14 30.14
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
