Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Other Income 0.02 0.16 0.07 -0.14 0.16

Total Income 0.02 0.16 0.07 -0.14 0.16

Total Expenditure 0.06 5.11 0.05 0.12 0.07

Operating Profit -0.05 -4.96 0.02 -0.26 0.10

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit -0.05 -4.96 0.02 -0.26 0.10

Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

PBT -0.05 -4.95 0.02 -0.27 0.10

Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.25 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) -0.05 -4.95 0.02 -0.52 0.10

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -0.05 -4.95 0.02 -0.52 0.10

Equity Share Capital 30.36 30.36 30.36 30.36 30.36

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.65

EPS

Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 2.12 0 21.21 21.21

Share Holding (%) 0.00 69.86 0.00 69.86 69.86

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 9.15 0 9.15 9.15

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 100.00 0.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 30.14 0.00 30.14 30.14