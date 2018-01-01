You are here » Home
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 512379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716D01033
|
BSE
15:40 | 21 Feb
|
2.65
|
0.05
(1.92%)
|
OPEN
2.65
|
HIGH
2.65
|
LOW
2.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cressanda Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|2.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.44
|1.06
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.03
|0.17
|0.14
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.22
|0.03
|0.17
|6.58
|1.06
|Total Expenditure
|5.16
|0.19
|0.31
|8.01
|0.44
|Operating Profit
|-4.93
|-0.16
|-0.14
|-1.43
|0.63
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|Gross Profit
|-4.93
|-0.16
|-0.14
|-1.43
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|PBT
|-4.94
|-0.17
|-0.15
|-1.44
|0.49
|Tax
|0.00
|0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-4.94
|-0.42
|-0.15
|-1.44
|0.40
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-4.94
|-0.42
|-0.15
|-1.44
|0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|30.36
|30.36
|30.36
|30.36
|30.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|-0.65
|-0.82
|-0.82
|0.23
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.05
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|2.12
|21.21
|21.21
|21.21
|21.21
|Share Holding (%)
|69.86
|69.86
|69.86
|69.86
|69.86
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|9.15
|9.15
|9.15
|9.15
|9.15
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|30.14
|30.14
|30.14
|30.14
|30.14
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
