You are here » Home
» » Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 512379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716D01033
|
BSE
15:40 | 21 Feb
|
2.65
|
0.05
(1.92%)
|
OPEN
2.65
|
HIGH
2.65
|
LOW
2.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cressanda Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|2.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.65
|CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80.45
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Company Information
Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Cressanda Solutions is engaged in financial activities till last year has stopped the financing business and started software development and information technology activities. During the year the company has also acquired three major software and information technology companies and those companies where also become subsidiary of Cressanda Commecial & Financing Limited.The reason for diverficatio...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman & WTD & CFO :
|Savita Kishan Bhaliya
|Director :
|Shrikrishna Baburam Pandey
|Non Executive Director :
|Ramesh Laxman Bhosale
|Independent Director :
|Mahendra Pratap Singh
|AUDITOR :
|Agarwal Sanganeria & Co/C P Jaria & Co
|IND NAME :
|Computers - Software - Medium / Small
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|307 3rd Floor Maker Bhavan 3, 21 New Marine Lines Churchgate,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400020
|Ph : 91-22-32938373
|WEBSITE : http://www.cressandasolutions.com
|E-mail : cressanda123@gmail.com
Quick Links for Cressanda Solutions: