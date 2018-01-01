JUST IN
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716D01033
BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb 2.65 0.05
(1.92%)
OPEN

2.65

 HIGH

2.65

 LOW

2.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cressanda Solutions Ltd
OPEN 2.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 3.00
52-Week low 2.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Company Information

Cressanda Solutions Ltd

Cressanda Solutions is engaged in financial activities till last year has stopped the financing business and started software development and information technology activities. During the year the company has also acquired three major software and information technology companies and those companies where also become subsidiary of Cressanda Commecial & Financing Limited.The reason for diverficatio...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & WTD & CFO : Savita Kishan Bhaliya
Director : Shrikrishna Baburam Pandey
Non Executive Director : Ramesh Laxman Bhosale
Independent Director : Mahendra Pratap Singh
AUDITOR : Agarwal Sanganeria & Co/C P Jaria & Co
IND NAME : Computers - Software - Medium / Small
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
307 3rd Floor Maker Bhavan 3, 21 New Marine Lines Churchgate,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400020
Ph : 91-22-32938373
WEBSITE : http://www.cressandasolutions.com
E-mail : cressanda123@gmail.com

