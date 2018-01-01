JUST IN
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716D01033
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Company History

Cressanda Solutions is engaged in financial activities till last year has stopped the financing business and started software development and information technology activities. During the year the company has also acquired three major software and information technology companies and those companies where also become subsidiary of Cressanda Commecial & Financing Limited.The reason for diverfications and restructuring is to enable the company in creating new value competencies,identifying new growth opportunities and empowering the leadership within the organisation. The total Paid up Share Capital of the company till March 2001 is Rs.90 Million.

