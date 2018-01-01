You are here » Home
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 512379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716D01033
|
BSE
15:40 | 21 Feb
|
2.65
|
0.05
(1.92%)
|
OPEN
2.65
|
HIGH
2.65
|
LOW
2.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cressanda Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|2.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.65
|CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Company History
|
Cressanda Solutions is engaged in financial activities till last year has stopped the financing business and started software development and information technology activities. During the year the company has also acquired three major software and information technology companies and those companies where also become subsidiary of Cressanda Commecial & Financing Limited.The reason for diverfications and restructuring is to enable the company in creating new value competencies,identifying new growth opportunities and empowering the leadership within the organisation.
The total Paid up Share Capital of the company till March 2001 is Rs.90 Million.
