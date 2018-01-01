You are here » Home » » Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 512379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716D01033
|BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb
|2.65
|
0.05
(1.92%)
|
OPEN
2.65
|
HIGH
2.65
|
LOW
2.65
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cressanda Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|2.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
307 3rd Floor Maker Bhavan 3
21 New Marine Lines Churchgate
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-26040943
Phone1 - 91-22-32938373
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - cressanda123@gmail.com
|Corporate Office
|
11/3 Firni Road
Near MCD Boys Primary School
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
