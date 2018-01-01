JUST IN
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716D01033
BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb 2.65 0.05
(1.92%)
OPEN

2.65

 HIGH

2.65

 LOW

2.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 30.14 30.14 30.14 30.14 30.14
Total Promoters 30.14 30.14 30.14 30.14 30.14
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 69.86 69.86 69.86 69.86 69.86
Indian Public 5.15 5.13 5.13 5.13 5.13
Others 64.71 64.73 64.73 64.73 64.73
Total Non Promoter 69.86 69.86 69.86 69.86 69.86
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

