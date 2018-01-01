You are here » Home » » Cressanda Solutions Ltd
|BSE: 512379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716D01033
|BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb
|2.65
0.05
(1.92%)
OPEN
2.65
HIGH
2.65
LOW
2.65
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cressanda Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|2.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Market Capital
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|52 Wk High
|52 Wk Low
|MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
|TCS
|3051.85
|0.57
|3254.80
|2255.00
|584215.62
|Infosys
|1185.85
|1.93
|1220.00
|861.50
|259003.88
|HCL Technologies
|970.40
|2.73
|1041.50
|796.50
|135099.09
|Wipro
|290.75
|1.95
|334.75
|242.05
|131526.58
|Tech Mahindra
|619.85
|0.11
|635.40
|357.60
|60721.75
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|3926.80
|0.98
|4376.30
|3300.00
|33534.87
|L & T Infotech
|1382.65
|2.04
|1543.00
|682.00
|23781.58
|Vakrangee
|205.35
|4.93
|515.40
|147.15
|21742.46
|MphasiS
|855.75
|3.84
|932.60
|522.30
|16537.37
|Quess Corp
|1024.35
|3.79
|1198.90
|633.80
|14902.24
|Mindtree
|815.30
|0.08
|873.00
|435.00
|13365.21
|Hexaware Tech.
|374.45
|3.70
|394.60
|199.75
|11115.55
|Infibeam Incorp.
|152.50
|0.23
|195.75
|87.00
|8277.70
|Cyient
|624.50
|0.42
|685.00
|455.25
|7031.87
|Persistent Sys
|823.35
|0.75
|877.50
|558.05
|6586.80
|Tata Elxsi
|1014.65
|1.12
|1123.05
|643.75
|6319.24
|NIIT Tech.
|909.45
|3.45
|927.40
|408.00
|5587.66
|eClerx Services
|1351.05
|-2.18
|1608.00
|1141.65
|5393.39
|Polaris Consulta
|471.90
|0.15
|474.95
|165.05
|4850.19
|KPIT Tech.
|217.35
|3.60
|226.75
|104.60
|4292.66
