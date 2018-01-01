You are here » Home » » Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 512379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716D01033
|BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb
|2.65
|
0.05
(1.92%)
|
OPEN
2.65
|
HIGH
2.65
|
LOW
2.65
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cressanda Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|2.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Net Profit
Net Profit
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Profit (Rs crore)
|TCS
|3051.85
|17.35
|0.57
|23653.00
|Infosys
|1185.85
|22.45
|1.93
|13818.00
|Wipro
|290.75
|5.55
|1.95
|8161.70
|HCL Technologies
|970.40
|25.75
|2.73
|6872.69
|Tech Mahindra
|619.85
|0.70
|0.11
|3047.30
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|3926.80
|38.20
|0.98
|1288.10
|L & T Infotech
|1382.65
|27.70
|2.04
|937.60
|MphasiS
|855.75
|31.65
|3.84
|625.01
|Vakrangee
|205.35
|9.65
|4.93
|522.95
|Mindtree
|815.30
|0.65
|0.08
|489.10
|Hexaware Tech.
|374.45
|13.35
|3.70
|356.07
|eClerx Services
|1351.05
|-30.10
|-2.18
|331.15
|Persistent Sys
|823.35
|6.15
|0.75
|294.03
|Cyient
|624.50
|2.60
|0.42
|236.90
|Firstsour.Solu.
|49.35
|0.75
|1.54
|188.46
|Zensar Tech.
|888.70
|5.40
|0.61
|180.22
|Tata Elxsi
|1014.65
|11.25
|1.12
|173.29
|KPIT Tech.
|217.35
|7.55
|3.60
|169.29
|NIIT Tech.
|909.45
|30.35
|3.45
|164.90
|Sonata Software
|314.50
|-5.15
|-1.61
|137.23
Quick Links for Cressanda Solutions:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices