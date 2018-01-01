JUST IN
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716D01033
BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb 2.65 0.05
(1.92%)
OPEN

2.65

 HIGH

2.65

 LOW

2.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cressanda Solutions Ltd
OPEN 2.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 3.00
52-Week low 2.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
TCS 3051.85 17.35 0.57 23653.00
Infosys 1185.85 22.45 1.93 13818.00
Wipro 290.75 5.55 1.95 8161.70
HCL Technologies 970.40 25.75 2.73 6872.69
Tech Mahindra 619.85 0.70 0.11 3047.30
Oracle Fin.Serv. 3926.80 38.20 0.98 1288.10
L & T Infotech 1382.65 27.70 2.04 937.60
MphasiS 855.75 31.65 3.84 625.01
Vakrangee 205.35 9.65 4.93 522.95
Mindtree 815.30 0.65 0.08 489.10
Hexaware Tech. 374.45 13.35 3.70 356.07
eClerx Services 1351.05 -30.10 -2.18 331.15
Persistent Sys 823.35 6.15 0.75 294.03
Cyient 624.50 2.60 0.42 236.90
Firstsour.Solu. 49.35 0.75 1.54 188.46
Zensar Tech. 888.70 5.40 0.61 180.22
Tata Elxsi 1014.65 11.25 1.12 173.29
KPIT Tech. 217.35 7.55 3.60 169.29
NIIT Tech. 909.45 30.35 3.45 164.90
Sonata Software 314.50 -5.15 -1.61 137.23
