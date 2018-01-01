JUST IN
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716D01033
BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb 2.65 0.05
(1.92%)
OPEN

2.65

 HIGH

2.65

 LOW

2.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
TCS 3051.85 0.57 -1.69 2.83 16.74 22.72 20.07 16.53
Infosys 1185.85 1.93 2.84 7.43 17.28 34.17 16.25 6.94
HCL Technologies 970.40 2.73 4.11 3.43 11.16 12.30 14.86 -5.44
Wipro 290.75 1.95 0.07 0.99 1.24 -2.51 19.41 -11.19
Tech Mahindra 619.85 0.11 -1.45 5.18 23.81 40.86 30.32 -13.22
Oracle Fin.Serv. 3926.80 0.98 4.45 -2.87 2.22 13.38 0.84 19.26
L & T Infotech 1382.65 2.04 -0.66 -4.22 38.40 80.13 97.03 (-)
Vakrangee 205.35 4.93 26.33 -3.18 -45.14 -10.64 32.96 239.25
MphasiS 855.75 3.84 -0.40 -2.03 20.60 41.42 49.42 118.19
Quess Corp 1024.35 3.79 3.91 7.81 -2.23 23.38 52.76 (-)
Mindtree 815.30 0.08 -5.18 12.86 44.53 84.50 71.68 15.55
Hexaware Tech. 374.45 3.70 6.05 13.61 15.80 37.19 71.33 33.23
Infibeam Incorp. 152.50 0.23 -1.90 -3.69 -5.60 5.50 10.37 (-)
Cyient 624.50 0.42 -0.53 -0.26 9.63 17.99 33.85 14.90
Persistent Sys 823.35 0.75 0.43 5.34 27.36 32.67 33.80 0.16
Tata Elxsi 1014.65 1.12 -2.19 0.83 8.89 12.03 41.58 57.33
NIIT Tech. 909.45 3.45 3.55 9.92 43.84 80.18 117.94 114.72
eClerx Services 1351.05 -2.18 -3.01 1.54 -2.31 9.02 -1.75 15.52
Polaris Consulta 471.90 0.15 0.07 0.56 28.04 103.41 161.01 197.45
KPIT Tech. 217.35 3.60 -0.80 0.95 27.70 78.08 63.91 1.07
