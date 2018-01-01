You are here » Home
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 512379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716D01033
|
BSE
15:40 | 21 Feb
|
2.65
|
0.05
(1.92%)
|
OPEN
2.65
|
HIGH
2.65
|
LOW
2.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cressanda Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|2.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.65
|CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|TCS
|3051.85
|0.57
|-1.69
|2.83
|16.74
|22.72
|20.07
|16.53
|Infosys
|1185.85
|1.93
|2.84
|7.43
|17.28
|34.17
|16.25
|6.94
|HCL Technologies
|970.40
|2.73
|4.11
|3.43
|11.16
|12.30
|14.86
|-5.44
|Wipro
|290.75
|1.95
|0.07
|0.99
|1.24
|-2.51
|19.41
|-11.19
|Tech Mahindra
|619.85
|0.11
|-1.45
|5.18
|23.81
|40.86
|30.32
|-13.22
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|3926.80
|0.98
|4.45
|-2.87
|2.22
|13.38
|0.84
|19.26
|L & T Infotech
|1382.65
|2.04
|-0.66
|-4.22
|38.40
|80.13
|97.03
|(-)
|Vakrangee
|205.35
|4.93
|26.33
|-3.18
|-45.14
|-10.64
|32.96
|239.25
|MphasiS
|855.75
|3.84
|-0.40
|-2.03
|20.60
|41.42
|49.42
|118.19
|Quess Corp
|1024.35
|3.79
|3.91
|7.81
|-2.23
|23.38
|52.76
|(-)
|Mindtree
|815.30
|0.08
|-5.18
|12.86
|44.53
|84.50
|71.68
|15.55
|Hexaware Tech.
|374.45
|3.70
|6.05
|13.61
|15.80
|37.19
|71.33
|33.23
|Infibeam Incorp.
|152.50
|0.23
|-1.90
|-3.69
|-5.60
|5.50
|10.37
|(-)
|Cyient
|624.50
|0.42
|-0.53
|-0.26
|9.63
|17.99
|33.85
|14.90
|Persistent Sys
|823.35
|0.75
|0.43
|5.34
|27.36
|32.67
|33.80
|0.16
|Tata Elxsi
|1014.65
|1.12
|-2.19
|0.83
|8.89
|12.03
|41.58
|57.33
|NIIT Tech.
|909.45
|3.45
|3.55
|9.92
|43.84
|80.18
|117.94
|114.72
|eClerx Services
|1351.05
|-2.18
|-3.01
|1.54
|-2.31
|9.02
|-1.75
|15.52
|Polaris Consulta
|471.90
|0.15
|0.07
|0.56
|28.04
|103.41
|161.01
|197.45
|KPIT Tech.
|217.35
|3.60
|-0.80
|0.95
|27.70
|78.08
|63.91
|1.07
