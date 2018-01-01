You are here » Home
» » Cressanda Solutions Ltd
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 512379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE716D01033
|
BSE
15:40 | 21 Feb
|
2.65
|
0.05
(1.92%)
|
OPEN
2.65
|
HIGH
2.65
|
LOW
2.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cressanda Solutions Ltd
|OPEN
|2.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.65
|CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80.45
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|21-02-2018
|2.65
|2.65
|2.65
|2.65
|200
|2
|19-01-2018
|2.65
|2.65
|2.60
|2.60
|60
|2
|16-01-2018
|2.65
|2.65
|2.65
|2.65
|10
|1
|15-01-2018
|2.61
|2.61
|2.61
|2.61
|1348
|5
|09-01-2018
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
|1052
|6
|08-01-2018
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
|21
|2
|05-01-2018
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
|60
|2
|04-01-2018
|2.66
|2.66
|2.66
|2.66
|1300
|3
|28-12-2017
|2.66
|2.66
|2.66
|2.66
|6
|1
|23-10-2017
|2.66
|2.66
|2.66
|2.66
|260
|2
|17-10-2017
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|600
|2
|04-10-2017
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|327
|1
|03-10-2017
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|173
|1
|28-09-2017
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|2
|1
|12-07-2017
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|300
|1
|11-07-2017
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|200
|2
|13-06-2017
|2.76
|2.76
|2.76
|2.76
|5
|1
|12-06-2017
|2.84
|2.84
|2.81
|2.81
|4
|4
|09-06-2017
|2.89
|2.89
|2.84
|2.84
|6
|6
|24-05-2017
|2.89
|2.89
|2.89
|2.89
|3000
|1
Quick Links for Cressanda Solutions:
Back to Top