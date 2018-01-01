JUST IN
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE716D01033
BSE 15:40 | 21 Feb 2.65 0.05 (1.92%)
(1.92%)
OPEN

2.65

 HIGH

2.65

 LOW

2.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cressanda Solutions Ltd
OPEN 2.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 3.00
52-Week low 2.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.65
CLOSE 2.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 3.00
52-Week low 2.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Cressanda Solutions Ltd. (CRESSANDASOLNS) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
21-02-2018 2.65 2.65 2.65 2.65 200 2
19-01-2018 2.65 2.65 2.60 2.60 60 2
16-01-2018 2.65 2.65 2.65 2.65 10 1
15-01-2018 2.61 2.61 2.61 2.61 1348 5
09-01-2018 2.62 2.62 2.62 2.62 1052 6
08-01-2018 2.62 2.62 2.62 2.62 21 2
05-01-2018 2.62 2.62 2.62 2.62 60 2
04-01-2018 2.66 2.66 2.66 2.66 1300 3
28-12-2017 2.66 2.66 2.66 2.66 6 1
23-10-2017 2.66 2.66 2.66 2.66 260 2
17-10-2017 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.71 600 2
04-10-2017 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.71 327 1
03-10-2017 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.71 173 1
28-09-2017 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.71 2 1
12-07-2017 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.71 300 1
11-07-2017 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.71 200 2
13-06-2017 2.76 2.76 2.76 2.76 5 1
12-06-2017 2.84 2.84 2.81 2.81 4 4
09-06-2017 2.89 2.89 2.84 2.84 6 6
24-05-2017 2.89 2.89 2.89 2.89 3000 1
