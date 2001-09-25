Crest Animation Studios Ltd.

ANNUAL REPORT 2000-2001 CREST COMMUNICATION LIMITED CHAIRMAN'S SPEECH Dear Shareholders, It is over 6 years your Company has become a public limited company and its growth in various areas has been significant, more particularly in 3-D graphics. In fact the credit for introduction of 3-D and Computer Graphics to India goes to Mr. Shyam Ramnna, your Vice Chairman. The Company has a growing team of skilled animators, technicians and other experts who put in extra efforts to achieve best results to match international standards. The Company has also recruited specialized professionals that add to its strength to survive and succeed in the global international arena. Training and upgradation of technical skills has been a continuous process within the organization that is responsible for building a competent team in the Company. Crest with its state-of -art equipment is virtually a training ground for entrants into the media industry. Your Company's professional approach in various areas has already given positive results and the same has helped itself to mark its prominent presence in US and Asian markets. The Current global and domestic business environment is not very favourable for strong growth and opportunity. I believe this will be a short term phase. We are balancing our strategy by entering into production in addition to the core strengths in animation. I have been a silent supporter of this company and you have accorded all warmth and appreciation for my role as the Chairman, and I am grateful for the same. Dr. Raja Ramanna Place: Mumbai Chairman Date : 25.09.2001