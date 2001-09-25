You are here » Home
Crest Animation Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 526785
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CRESTANI
|ISIN Code: INE774A01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 08 Jul
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.75
|VOLUME
|15351
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Chairman Speech
Company chairman speech
|
ANNUAL REPORT 2000-2001
CREST COMMUNICATION LIMITED
CHAIRMAN'S SPEECH
Dear Shareholders,
It is over 6 years your Company has become a public limited company and its
growth in various areas has been significant, more particularly in 3-D
graphics. In fact the credit for introduction of 3-D and Computer Graphics
to India goes to Mr. Shyam Ramnna, your Vice Chairman.
The Company has a growing team of skilled animators, technicians and other
experts who put in extra efforts to achieve best results to match
international standards. The Company has also recruited specialized
professionals that add to its strength to survive and succeed in the global
international arena. Training and upgradation of technical skills has been
a continuous process within the organization that is responsible for
building a competent team in the Company. Crest with its state-of -art
equipment is virtually a training ground for entrants into the media
industry.
Your Company's professional approach in various areas has already given
positive results and the same has helped itself to mark its prominent
presence in US and Asian markets.
The Current global and domestic business environment is not very favourable
for strong growth and opportunity. I believe this will be a short term
phase. We are balancing our strategy by entering into production in
addition to the core strengths in animation.
I have been a silent supporter of this company and you have accorded all
warmth and appreciation for my role as the Chairman, and I am grateful for
the same.
Dr. Raja Ramanna Place: Mumbai
Chairman Date : 25.09.2001
