JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crest Animation Studios Ltd

Crest Animation Studios Ltd.

BSE: 526785 Sector: Media
NSE: CRESTANI ISIN Code: INE774A01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crest Animation Studios Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 08 Jul Crest Animation Studios Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty

Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Chairman Speech

Company chairman speech

ANNUAL REPORT 2000-2001 CREST COMMUNICATION LIMITED CHAIRMAN'S SPEECH Dear Shareholders, It is over 6 years your Company has become a public limited company and its growth in various areas has been significant, more particularly in 3-D graphics. In fact the credit for introduction of 3-D and Computer Graphics to India goes to Mr. Shyam Ramnna, your Vice Chairman. The Company has a growing team of skilled animators, technicians and other experts who put in extra efforts to achieve best results to match international standards. The Company has also recruited specialized professionals that add to its strength to survive and succeed in the global international arena. Training and upgradation of technical skills has been a continuous process within the organization that is responsible for building a competent team in the Company. Crest with its state-of -art equipment is virtually a training ground for entrants into the media industry. Your Company's professional approach in various areas has already given positive results and the same has helped itself to mark its prominent presence in US and Asian markets. The Current global and domestic business environment is not very favourable for strong growth and opportunity. I believe this will be a short term phase. We are balancing our strategy by entering into production in addition to the core strengths in animation. I have been a silent supporter of this company and you have accorded all warmth and appreciation for my role as the Chairman, and I am grateful for the same. Dr. Raja Ramanna Place: Mumbai Chairman Date : 25.09.2001

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crest Animation Studios: