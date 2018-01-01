JUST IN
Crest Animation Studios Ltd.

BSE: 526785 Sector: Media
NSE: CRESTANI ISIN Code: INE774A01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crest Animation Studios Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 08 Jul Crest Animation Studios Ltd
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2012 2011 2010
Income
Sales Turnover 14.17 37.12 35.36
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 14.17 37.12 35.36
Other Income 5.08 0.56 2.99
Stock Adjustments 6.76 6.61 9.18
Total Income 26.01 44.29 47.53
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 1.19 1.20 1.36
Employee Cost 12.32 11.97 10.92
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.21 0.41 0.13
Selling and Administration Expenses 13.91 14.29 18.72
Miscellaneous Expenses 7.29 171.54 2.45
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 34.92 199.41 33.58
Operating Profit -8.91 -155.12 13.95
Interest 5.96 7.27 3.43
Gross Profit -14.87 -162.39 10.52
Depreciation 5.69 8.76 10.09
Profit Before Tax -20.56 -171.15 0.43
Tax 0.00 0.00 -0.01
Net Profit -20.56 -171.15 0.44
