Crest Animation Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 526785
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CRESTANI
|ISIN Code: INE774A01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 08 Jul
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.75
|VOLUME
|15351
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2012
|2011
|2010
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|14.17
|37.12
|35.36
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|14.17
|37.12
|35.36
|Other Income
|5.08
|0.56
|2.99
|Stock Adjustments
|6.76
|6.61
|9.18
|Total Income
|26.01
|44.29
|47.53
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|1.19
|1.20
|1.36
|Employee Cost
|12.32
|11.97
|10.92
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.21
|0.41
|0.13
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|13.91
|14.29
|18.72
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|7.29
|171.54
|2.45
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|34.92
|199.41
|33.58
|Operating Profit
|-8.91
|-155.12
|13.95
|Interest
|5.96
|7.27
|3.43
|Gross Profit
|-14.87
|-162.39
|10.52
|Depreciation
|5.69
|8.76
|10.09
|Profit Before Tax
|-20.56
|-171.15
|0.43
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|Net Profit
|-20.56
|-171.15
|0.44
